Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to Hold

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Vertical Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.59.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.80. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $2,740,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 323.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 63,319 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 629,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,582,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.