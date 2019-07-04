Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 157.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,713,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,856,000 after buying an additional 2,883,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,230,000. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,575,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after buying an additional 1,082,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,220,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 876,463 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.