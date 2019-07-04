International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $19,200.00 in Stock

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $19,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:INSW opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46. International Seaways Inc has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 48.4% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 403,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 131,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in International Seaways by 89.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

