Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Shares of Interface stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Interface has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Interface by 3.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Interface by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Interface by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 951,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,576,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.
