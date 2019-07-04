Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Interface has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Interface by 3.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Interface by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Interface by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 951,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,576,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

