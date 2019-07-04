Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Insmed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

INSM opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.56. Insmed has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 6,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $207,375.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,254.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at $844,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,286 shares of company stock worth $10,886,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Insmed by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC raised its position in Insmed by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,977,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 176,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $9,825,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Insmed by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 809,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 242,845 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

