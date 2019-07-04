Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Insider Sells $272,850.16 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) insider Steven C. Zola sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total value of $272,850.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,003 shares in the company, valued at $349,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WINA opened at $173.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $652.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.29. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $141.10 and a one year high of $194.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.16.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.33 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 207.22% and a net margin of 41.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Winmark by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Winmark by 53,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Winmark by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 2,397.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

