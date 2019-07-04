Insider Selling: Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) CEO Sells $332,325.00 in Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $332,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,077,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Virtusa had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.
About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.
