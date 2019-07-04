Insider Selling: Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) CEO Sells $332,325.00 in Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $332,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,077,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Virtusa had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 879.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

