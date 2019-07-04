Insider Selling: Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Insider Sells 172,562 Shares of Stock

Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) insider Marius Haas sold 172,562 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $9,045,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marius Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Marius Haas sold 56,163 shares of Dell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $2,902,503.84.

Dell stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $21.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 billion. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Dell during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Dell during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dell by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

