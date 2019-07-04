Insider Buying: Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Purchases $499,995.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Morphic Holding has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

