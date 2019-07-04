Insider Buying: InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) major shareholder Corp Intergroup acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,020,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.18. InterGroup Corp has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94.

InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter. InterGroup had a net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of InterGroup as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

