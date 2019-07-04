Insider Buying: Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Insider Acquires £177,013.40 in Stock

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 885,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £177,013.40 ($231,299.36).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 417,577 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £79,339.63 ($103,671.28).

On Friday, May 31st, Amjad Bseisu purchased 320,686 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £64,137.20 ($83,806.61).

On Friday, May 24th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 489,320 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £97,864 ($127,876.65).

On Friday, May 17th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 545,965 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £109,193 ($142,679.99).

On Friday, May 10th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 483,688 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £96,737.60 ($126,404.81).

On Friday, April 5th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 274,317 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £54,863.40 ($71,688.75).

Shares of Enquest stock opened at GBX 19.53 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $331.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93. Enquest Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.12 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENQ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enquest from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Enquest in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enquest to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Enquest currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 21.20 ($0.28).

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

