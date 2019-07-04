IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) EVP Sells $3,152,000.00 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $3,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,328.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFO. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

