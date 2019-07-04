IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $507,289.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $972,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,518. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,910,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,471,000 after buying an additional 61,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,385,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,504,000 after buying an additional 249,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,538,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,526,000 after buying an additional 25,945 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 279.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 804,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after buying an additional 592,567 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

