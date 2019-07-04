HSBC Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €63.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.93 ($94.11).

BAYN stock opened at €61.01 ($70.94) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.32. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

