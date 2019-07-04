Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $200.80 on Thursday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $229.99. The company has a market capitalization of $413.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter.

HIFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

