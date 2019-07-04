Herman Miller, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Herman Miller in a research report issued on Monday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Herman Miller’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.23 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sidoti lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 1,444.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 372,994 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 289.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 349,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 60,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $122,206.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,781.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 5,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $204,151.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,703.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,061 shares of company stock worth $799,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

