Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.75 to $13.25 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 60.65% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 168,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,760 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 189,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

