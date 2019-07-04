Head-To-Head Survey: USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) and Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) and Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares USA Compression Partners and Williams Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners $584.35 million 2.76 -$10.55 million ($0.43) -41.63 Williams Companies $8.69 billion 3.96 -$155.00 million $0.79 35.94

USA Compression Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Williams Companies. USA Compression Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for USA Compression Partners and Williams Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67 Williams Companies 0 1 11 1 3.00

USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.85%. Williams Companies has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. Given Williams Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Williams Companies is more favorable than USA Compression Partners.

Volatility & Risk

USA Compression Partners has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Companies has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.1% of USA Compression Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Williams Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Williams Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

USA Compression Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Williams Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. USA Compression Partners pays out -488.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Williams Companies pays out 192.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. USA Compression Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares USA Compression Partners and Williams Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners 2.86% 1.38% 0.51% Williams Companies -1.29% 5.56% 1.93%

Summary

Williams Companies beats USA Compression Partners on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio. Its Atlantic-Gulf segment operates Transco, a 9,900-mile interstate natural gas pipeline extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. It is also involved in the operation of natural gas gathering, processing, and treating; crude oil transportation and production handling; and NGL fractionation assets within the onshore, offshore shelf, and deepwater areas in and around the Gulf Coast states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. In addition, this segment operates various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines in the Gulf Coast region. The company's West segment operates Northwest Pipeline, an interstate natural gas pipeline system that extends from San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington. This segment is also involved in the operation of natural gas gathering, processing, and treating; and NGL fractionation and storage assets, as well as engages in the NGL and natural gas marketing businesses. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

