HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52. HB Fuller has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $759.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HB Fuller will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $576,974.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,550,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $367,274,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,649,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,119,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,706,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 48,148 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

