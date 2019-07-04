Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. Hawkins has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $453.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

