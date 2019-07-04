GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GMVHF opened at $8.48 on Monday. GVC has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

