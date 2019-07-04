GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

GSX Techedu stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

