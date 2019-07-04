Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives $9.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 7,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,470 shares in the company, valued at $878,377.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 529.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 72,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,364. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.48. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.