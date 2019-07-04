Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.68. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.34% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, small box' restaurant concept.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.