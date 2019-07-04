Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Reiterated by Longbow Research

Longbow Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.28.

GNTX opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.13. Gentex has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $468.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $117,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,277,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $490,643,000 after buying an additional 227,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,110,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 272,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,119,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,669,000 after acquiring an additional 283,696 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,206,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,980,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,846,000 after purchasing an additional 303,378 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

