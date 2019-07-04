General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 100.9% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,190,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,455. General Mills has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

