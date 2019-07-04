Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.
Shares of NYSE:GDI opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Gardner Denver has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.37.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 917.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
Gardner Denver Company Profile
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.
