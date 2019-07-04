Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:GDI opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Gardner Denver has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gardner Denver will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 917.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

