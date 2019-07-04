GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given a $150.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) received a $150.00 price objective from research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $136.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $137.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.23. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.32 and a beta of 1.54.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter worth $6,422,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth about $5,766,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 3.7% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 20,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

