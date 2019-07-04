Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €36.60 by Warburg Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €36.60 ($42.56) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.12 ($46.65).

FRA:FPE opened at €33.20 ($38.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €32.06. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

