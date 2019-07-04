FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on FOX from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.17.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.35 on Monday. FOX has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of FOX by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.