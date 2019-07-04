FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Receives $93.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $2,411,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,817,055.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,389,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FMC by 128.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 322,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.12. FMC has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.