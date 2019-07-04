Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Analysts

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on FPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Point from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Five Point and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Five Point from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Five Point from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:FPH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 75,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,724. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60. Five Point has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $25,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Five Point by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Five Point by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Point in the first quarter worth $118,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Point by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Point by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

