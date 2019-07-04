First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.10.

FFWM opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $611.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.46. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $49.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 71,972.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

