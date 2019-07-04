EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.05 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EVO Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.01.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $29.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $111,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $59,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,189 shares of company stock worth $2,564,273.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

