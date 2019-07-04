Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

EURN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. 173,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,100. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Euronav has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,326.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,551,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,613,000 after buying an additional 3,302,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 6,189.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 565,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 556,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 119,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

