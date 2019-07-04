EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) and EQGP (NYSE:EQGP) Financial Contrast

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) and EQGP (NYSE:EQGP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EQM Midstream Partners and EQGP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners 0 10 5 0 2.33 EQGP 0 9 1 0 2.10

EQM Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $55.08, suggesting a potential upside of 25.29%. EQGP has a consensus target price of $22.49, suggesting a potential upside of 12.64%. Given EQM Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EQM Midstream Partners is more favorable than EQGP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQM Midstream Partners and EQGP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners $1.50 billion 6.10 $668.00 million $5.07 8.67 EQGP $834.10 million 7.24 $261.99 million $0.98 20.38

EQM Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than EQGP. EQM Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQGP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of EQM Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of EQGP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

EQM Midstream Partners has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, EQGP has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EQM Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. EQGP pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. EQM Midstream Partners pays out 90.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQGP pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQM Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and EQGP has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. EQM Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares EQM Midstream Partners and EQGP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners 37.39% 18.34% 8.97% EQGP 30.96% 10.93% 5.82%

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners beats EQGP on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, utilities, and other customers primarily in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About EQGP

EQGP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering lines. EQGP Services, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as EQT GP Holdings, LP and changed its name to EQGP Holdings, LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. EQGP Holdings, LP operates as a subsidiary of Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

