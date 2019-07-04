ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $98.00 price objective on ePlus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ePlus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. ePlus has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $107.25. The company has a market cap of $974.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $325.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,116.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,459. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,348.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

