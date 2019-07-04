Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert bought 102,118 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $315,544.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Harbert Management Corp bought 63,677 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $196,761.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 179,927 shares of company stock worth $563,323 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 59,346 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,586,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 40,929 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 40,741 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 205,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.