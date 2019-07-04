Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to post sales of $677.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.31 million and the highest is $713.70 million. Eldorado Resorts posted sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $627.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.92 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERI. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 17.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $49.02. 1,038,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,192. Eldorado Resorts has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.32.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

