Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EIGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.47.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $202.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,250 shares of company stock worth $80,130 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 114,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 979,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

