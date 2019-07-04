Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,255,556.20 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.95, for a total transaction of $1,255,556.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,907.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EW stock opened at $187.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $197.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 20.03%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $164.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.