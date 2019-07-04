Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Receives $100.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

NYSE EGP traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.12. The company had a trading volume of 101,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,047. Eastgroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $87.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.34. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $104,401.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,349,588.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 84.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,667,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

