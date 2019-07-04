Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

RDY opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.20.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.