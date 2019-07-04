Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digimarc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.69. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $555.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.10.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 55.04% and a negative net margin of 154.70%. The company had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million.

In other news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $88,101.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chamness sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $636,371.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,850.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,113 shares of company stock worth $2,100,787. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Digimarc by 58,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

