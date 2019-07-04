Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DGII has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Digi International has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 22,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $253,517.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,440.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Digi International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 2,052.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,154 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.