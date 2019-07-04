Deutsche Bank Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.90 ($87.09).

Basf stock opened at €62.58 ($72.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a fifty-two week high of €84.91 ($98.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €61.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

