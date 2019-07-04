Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on JPJ Group (LON:JPJ)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective (up previously from GBX 725 ($9.47)) on shares of JPJ Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPJ Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($14.18) price objective on shares of JPJ Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of JPJ Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,062.50 ($13.88).

Shares of JPJ opened at GBX 732 ($9.56) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 728.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.95. JPJ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,048 ($13.69). The company has a market cap of $549.62 million and a P/E ratio of 18.87.

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

