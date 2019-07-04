Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Despegar.com posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Despegar.com had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Despegar.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 797.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DESP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.63. 206,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,150. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.65 million, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

