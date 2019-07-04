Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deluxe Corporation, through its industry-leading businesses and brands, helps financial institutions and small businesses better manage, promote, and grow their businesses. The Company uses direct marketing, distributors, and a North American sales force to provide a wide range of customized products and services: personalized printed items checks, forms, business cards, stationery, greeting cards, labels, and retail/packaging supplies, promotional products and merchandising materials, fraud prevention services, and customer retention programs. The Company also sells personalized checks and accessories directly to consumers. “

DLX stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.40. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.17 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Deluxe will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,359,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,009,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,119,000 after purchasing an additional 76,431 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 636,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

