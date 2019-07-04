Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $192.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Deere & Company from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $166.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.44.

NYSE:DE opened at $165.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.19. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,733,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 47.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,432,000 after purchasing an additional 886,561 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,347,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 515,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

